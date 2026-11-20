DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday sought the Centre’s support for a host of infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, health, education and energy projects during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, including an expressway connecting Delhi and Haldwani and expansion of rail connectivity in the hill state.

Dhami sought the Prime Minister’s guidance and approval on several proposals, citing Uttarakhand’s strategic, spiritual and tourism significance, geographical challenges and limited financial resources. He said continued central assistance was giving fresh impetus to the state’s development.

Among the key demands, Dhami urged the Centre to exempt hill states with limited financial resources from the cap on Externally Aided Projects (EAPs). He also sought financial and technical assistance for the expansion, modernisation and civil-military use of the Chinyalisaur airstrip.

To improve connectivity and boost tourism in Kumaon, the chief minister sought approval for a Delhi-Haldwani expressway. He also raised several railway proposals, including a road-cum-rail tunnel, final location survey and approval for an additional alignment of the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line, a survey of the Bageshwar-Karnaprayag rail line, doubling of the Haridwar-Dehradun line and consideration of the Rishikesh-Uttarkashi rail line.

Dhami further requested the establishment of one of the three proposed All India Institutes of Ayurveda at Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar district.

He thanked the Centre for its support in approving the alignment of the Dehradun Ring Road project, estimated to cost around Rs 1,200 crore, and for cooperation in studies and forest clearances for the Dehradun-Mussoorie ropeway.

He also acknowledged central assistance for energy, hydropower, drinking water, healthcare, medical education, academic institutions, disaster management and reconstruction projects.