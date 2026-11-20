NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that India's Prime Minister would have been seated alongside US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at their recent trilateral meeting if the Congress were in power.

Sharing a picture of the three leaders at the meeting on X, Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table."

His remarks came a day after China, Russia and the US agreed to work towards reforms at the United Nations, boost oil supplies and engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks during a trilateral meeting.

The declaration followed a meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin at a villa in Shenzhen, China's technology hub.

(With inputs from PTI)