Emphasising cultural exchanges, joint efforts for the preservation of ancient texts and collaborative research programmes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said cultural ties assure cooperative coexistence and global harmony.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Forum for Civilisational Dialogue, being held at the 16th-century Purana Qila in New Delhi, he said that the forum assumed significance at a time when discussions across the world were increasingly dominated by conflict and turbulence.

"At a time when the world is dominated by discussions about war and unrest, we are holding a dialogue on civilisational connections in India. This is also important because cultural connections are the strongest guarantee for global peace," Modi said.

Highlighting the SCO's role in expanding cooperation in areas such as security, economy and connectivity, the Prime Minister said that cultural and civilisational cooperation would further strengthen ties among member countries.

"I am confident that this forum will generate new ideas, create new opportunities for cultural cooperation, and our shared civilisational experiences will play an important role in uniting the world," he said.

The delegates from various SCO member countries, including Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, Turkiye, and Sri Lanka are attending the three-day event. Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik wás present at the inauguration ceremony.

Modi said that joint research projects could help uncover new dimensions of shared history, while technology could be leveraged to make civilisational heritage more accessible to younger generations. The Prime Minister also pitched the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the translation of ancient literary and historical works.