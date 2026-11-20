Emphasising cultural exchanges, joint efforts for the preservation of ancient texts and collaborative research programmes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said cultural ties assure cooperative coexistence and global harmony.
Speaking at the inauguration of the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Forum for Civilisational Dialogue, being held at the 16th-century Purana Qila in New Delhi, he said that the forum assumed significance at a time when discussions across the world were increasingly dominated by conflict and turbulence.
"At a time when the world is dominated by discussions about war and unrest, we are holding a dialogue on civilisational connections in India. This is also important because cultural connections are the strongest guarantee for global peace," Modi said.
Highlighting the SCO's role in expanding cooperation in areas such as security, economy and connectivity, the Prime Minister said that cultural and civilisational cooperation would further strengthen ties among member countries.
"I am confident that this forum will generate new ideas, create new opportunities for cultural cooperation, and our shared civilisational experiences will play an important role in uniting the world," he said.
The delegates from various SCO member countries, including Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, Turkiye, and Sri Lanka are attending the three-day event. Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik wás present at the inauguration ceremony.
Modi said that joint research projects could help uncover new dimensions of shared history, while technology could be leveraged to make civilisational heritage more accessible to younger generations. The Prime Minister also pitched the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the translation of ancient literary and historical works.
Suggesting a series of initiatives to deepen cultural cooperation, the Prime Minister further called for collaboration among member countries in digitising and translating ancient manuscripts, historical documents and artefacts preserved in their museums, libraries and archives.
"I have some suggestions…Thousands of years of priceless heritage are preserved in the museums, libraries, and archives of our countries. Ancient manuscripts, rare texts, historical documents, and artifacts reveal many aspects of our connections. Today, with the help of technology, there are excellent opportunities to pass on this heritage to the new generation. We can collaborate in the digitization and translation of ancient texts. Through joint research projects, we can uncover new aspects of our shared history. This will enable a young person, sitting in any part of the world, to better understand the cultural heritage of another country,” he said.
As many of our greatest works are still available in limited languages, with the help of AI, their translation can be accelerated, Modi added.
“Today, we have more resources than ever before, so we should make full use of them. There are many more opportunities for cultural exchange that we need to focus on. For example, museums and cultural institutions in our countries can organize joint exhibitions. Exchange programs between scholars and researchers can be promoted between universities and research institutions,” he said.
The PM stated that cultural tourism could also become an important area of our cooperation as SCO countries have several sites related to ancient Silk Route and Buddhist heritage.
“Our countries share many historical sites related to the Silk Route and Buddhist heritage. We can explore the possibility of developing heritage circuits and cultural routes by connecting these places. Similarly, joint cultural festivals and artists' exchanges can make our art and cultural traditions accessible to new audiences. I believe that such efforts will provide our citizens with opportunities to learn and understand each other's cultures more closely,” he said.
Addressing the gathering union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also highlighted the role of cross-cultural exchange in fostering global harmony.
"The SCO, in its 25-year journey, has emerged as an important platform for mutual trust, cooperation, and shared progress. For millennia, our civilisations have been connected through the exchange of ideas, knowledge, philosophy, art, and spirituality," Shekhawat said.
The minister said that history reminds us that civilisations flourish not in isolation, but through dialogue and mutual enrichment. "India is among the world's oldest living civilisations. Our traditions of knowledge, philosophy, science, literature, and art have enriched humanity for millennia. For us, heritage is not merely a remembrance of the past; it is a living resource for shaping the future. Monuments, manuscripts, traditional art, and cultural institutions must become sources of knowledge, livelihood, creativity, and national confidence,” said.