NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to cash-strapped SpiceJet over flight cancellations, grounded aircraft and delays in payments to airport service providers, directing the airline to submit a detailed operational plan within seven days if it intends to continue operations.

The aviation regulator has warned of punitive action if the airline fails to respond within the stipulated deadline. SpiceJet currently has fewer than 10 aircraft operational, nearly one-tenth of its fleet operations in the past, according to the report.

A senior DGCA official confirmed the notice, issued on November 17, saying the airline had repeatedly violated the Route Dispersal Guidelines (RDG) and was asked to explain its operational strategy.

The RDG, introduced by the Centre in August 2024, mandates airlines to maintain connectivity to remote and less commercially viable destinations rather than concentrating operations on lucrative routes.

SpiceJet’s financial troubles have also disrupted its international operations. Dubai, its only international destination, has reportedly stopped permitting its flights over pending dues of around Rs 35 crore to ground-handling agencies. Several airports in India have also shifted the airline to a ‘cash-and-carry’ arrangement, requiring payments to be made before aircraft landing or departure.

The airline is also facing mounting arrears, delays in staff salaries and employee attrition, adding to operational difficulties and discontent among its workforce.

In a bid to shore up its finances, SpiceJet’s board on November 18 approved a proposal to raise more than Rs 5,500 crore.

Meanwhile, Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory on Friday, cautioning travellers booked on SpiceJet flights about possible delays and asking them to check their flight status directly with the airline.