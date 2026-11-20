GUWAHATI: The death of eight people in three days after consuming suspected spurious liquor prompted Manipur’s Chandel district authorities to issue an advisory against drinking locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin.
“In view of recent reports of eight deaths suspected to be associated with the consumption of adulterated liquor in Chakpikarong sub-division and adjoining areas of Chandel district, the general public is hereby advised to exercise utmost caution,” the advisory issued by Chandel Deputy Commissioner read.
While the exact cause of the deaths is yet to be medically and scientifically established, the authorities issued the advisory as a precautionary measure in the interest of public health and safety.
It advised people to refrain from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice.
Further, it advised that any person experiencing vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulty or other unusual symptoms following alcohol consumption should immediately seek medical attention.
Persons who might have consumed liquor from the same suspected source but were not experiencing symptoms were also advised to seek medical evaluation. The authorities requested the public to report suspected manufacturing, storage, sale or distribution of adulterated liquor to the nearest police station or concerned authorities.
“Suspected liquor should not be consumed, sold, shared or disposed of before the concerned authorities are informed. Village authorities, civil society organisations, women's organisations and youth clubs are requested to assist in spreading awareness and identifying persons who may require medical assistance,” the advisory further said.
Meanwhile, the Chandel Superintendent of Police informed the Chandel Deputy Commissioner that the alcohol reportedly consumed was brought from Sugnu in Kakching district.
In September and October, over 20 people had died after consuming spurious liquor in neighbouring Nagaland’s Tuensang and Mokokchung districts.