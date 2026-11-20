GUWAHATI: The death of eight people in three days after consuming suspected spurious liquor prompted Manipur’s Chandel district authorities to issue an advisory against drinking locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin.

“In view of recent reports of eight deaths suspected to be associated with the consumption of adulterated liquor in Chakpikarong sub-division and adjoining areas of Chandel district, the general public is hereby advised to exercise utmost caution,” the advisory issued by Chandel Deputy Commissioner read.

While the exact cause of the deaths is yet to be medically and scientifically established, the authorities issued the advisory as a precautionary measure in the interest of public health and safety.

It advised people to refrain from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice.