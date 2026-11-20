NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has mandated that a 24×7 Incident Management System (IMS) is in place to handle emergencies, road accidents, breakdowns, and traffic disruptions before allowing traffic movement on completed highway corridors. The system-- comprising ambulances, tow-away vehicles, patrolling vans, and integration of the 1033 helpline for coordination with the local police, fire station and hospitals-- is to provide immediate assistance to road users.

As per the new procedure laid down by the Authority, the deployment of the IMS is requisite irrespective of whether toll is being collected or not. “Considering the critical role played by the IMS in detecting and management of incidents on national highways (NHs) and facilitating timely emergency response, it has been decided that the system is to be operational before opening to traffic on any completed corridors,” said officials.

Recently, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), issued guidelines for implementation of IMS to ensure safety, according to which, it is the NHAI’s responsibility to arrange rescue ambulances from where accidents are reported.