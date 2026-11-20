CHANDIGARH: Four Indian-origin men hailing from Punjab have been charged in Canada for their alleged involvement in an organized vehicle theft and trafficking network that stole at least 37 semi-tractors and trailers across Greater Toronto Area.

In a statement, York Regional Police stated that it has charged four people and are seeking two additional suspects following an investigation into the alleged theft, re-vinning and trafficking of highway tractors, trailers and heavy equipment across the Greater Toronto Area.

In August, members of the York Regional Police Auto Cargo Theft Unit began an investigation, dubbed 'Project Nashville', into an alleged organized theft and trafficking network involving stolen cargo vehicles. The investigation focused on the theft and subsequent trafficking of semi-tractors and 53-foot trailers.

Investigators identified six people involved in the theft of semi-tractors and the trafficking of the stolen vehicles to transportation companies operating in the Greater Toronto Area and elsewhere in North America.

In October, investigators executed a search warrant at a commercial trucking yard in Brampton, recovering 17 stolen semi-tractors and 20 stolen 53-foot trailers.

In total of 37 tractor-trailers with an estimated combined value of $3.6 million, were recovered. Many of the vehicles had been altered with new decals and stickers.