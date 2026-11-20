NEW DELHI: Nepal will seek an economic package of about $2 billion from India during Prime Minister Balendra 'Balen' Shah's two-day state visit beginning Sunday, sources confirmed to the TNIE.

Kathmandu's ask is split three ways, sources said, $1 billion in lines of credit for energy and infrastructure projects, $500 million in grants, and another $500 million to rebuild areas hit by the August floods in the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi corridor.

The flood component alone is roughly a tenth of what Nepal says it needs; its own assessment puts recovery costs at $4.77 billion. A package close to $2 billion is likely to be announced during the visit, they said.

Shah, on his first visit to India since taking office in March, will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and call on President Droupadi Murmu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

"India and Nepal share a very warm, cordial, multifaceted relationship… This is a very important visit for us," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The visit follows Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's trip to Kathmandu earlier this month. An earlier visit by Misri in May was called off after it became clear that Shah would not meet him.

The two sides are likely to unveil a 10-point joint vision document, 'Samriddha Nepal, Samunnat Bharat' (Prosperous Nepal, Developed India), sources said. Additional air-entry routes for Nepal and the Ayodhya-Janakpur rail link are also on the agenda and the two Prime Ministers are expected to jointly mark the start of construction on the Lower Arun hydropower project and a Siliguri-Jhapa petroleum pipeline.

Trade is another key issue expected to come up during the talks. Bilateral merchandise trade stood at $9.38 billion this year, accounting for over 60 per cent of Nepal’s external goods trade, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Kathmandu has sought amendments to the bilateral trade treaty, which the two sides are discussing. At the same time, Indian edible oil producers have flagged a sharp surge in duty-free imports of refined edible oil from Nepal, claiming that shipments have risen more than 17-fold in two years and have sought curbs.

The resumption of Gorkha recruitment into the Indian Army is also likely to figure in the talks. Recruitment of Nepal-domiciled Gorkhas has been suspended since 2022, after Kathmandu objected that the Agnipath scheme's four-year service model was inconsistent with the 1947 tripartite agreement between India, Nepal and Britain.

The Army earlier recruited around 1,200-1,500 Gorkhas from Nepal annually. Former Indian Army personnel and aspiring recruits have since held protests in Pokhara and Kathmandu demanding that recruitment resume.

Earlier this month, the Centre approved a two-year extension for Agniveers not retained after their initial four-year tenure, with a pathway to regular service.