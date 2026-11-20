DEHRADUN: A marigold garland turned into the centre of an awkward exchange between senior Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Yashpal Arya at a party programme in Bageshwar on Friday, with Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja’s reaction also drawing attention after the video of the incident went viral.

The incident occurred during Selja’s visit to Bageshwar, where Rawat and Arya engaged in a brief tug-of-war over who should garland the other first. The exchange, witnessed by party workers and captured on camera, saw both leaders repeatedly insisting that the other accept the garland.

Rawat initially stepped forward with a marigold garland to honour Arya. However, Arya stopped him, took the garland from his hand and attempted to garland Rawat instead. Rawat declined, gesturing that Arya should be honoured first, leading to a brief tussle as both held on to the garland.

Rawat eventually relented and allowed Arya to garland him. However, when Rawat picked up a second garland to reciprocate, Arya took it from his hand and placed it on a table instead of accepting it. Rawat was then seen standing with folded hands.

Selja, seated nearby, was seen smiling with her hand on her forehead as the exchange unfolded. Her reaction subsequently became a talking point alongside the interaction between the two senior leaders.

The incident comes amid Selja’s six-day Uttarakhand tour, which runs until November 22. She is meeting party workers across Assembly constituencies in the Kumaon and Garhwal regions as part of efforts to strengthen the organisation and discuss preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.

When contacted for comments, three Congress spokespersons, including a woman spokesperson, declined to respond. One of them said, “This is our family matter.”