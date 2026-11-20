CHANDIGARH: Harjinder Singh Dhami was re-elected as the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for the sixth consecutive term by consensus at the committee’s annual general session held in Amritsar.

The session began with prayers at Teja Singh Samundri Hall at the SGPC headquarters in Amritsar, during which the members elected the president, senior vice-president, junior vice-president, general secretary and 11 members of the executive committee.

Dhami's re-election marks his continuation at the helm of SGPC for another term, further strengthening his position in the organisation.

Besides Dhami, the name of Bibi Jagir Kaur had also been discussed as a possible contender for the president's post, but the members failed to reach a consensus on her candidature.

She had recently re-joined the Akali Dal.

A day earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal held a meeting with SGPC members to seek their views. During the meeting, the members reportedly authorised Badal to decide on the selection of the president and other office-bearers.

During his tenure, Dhami has overseen the organisation of several events marking Sikh historical anniversaries. He has also focused on strengthening the SGPC’s financial position and encouraging Sikh youngsters to prepare for higher administrative services.

He became an SGPC member for the first time in 1996 and has since served in various capacities, including in the Dharam Parchar Committee and in the executive committee.

Dhami was elected SGPC general secretary in 2019 and subsequently served as the committee’s chief secretary in 2020.

In November 2021, he was elected president for the first time. Born in 1956, Dhami holds BA and LLB degrees and has been practising law for nearly four decades.