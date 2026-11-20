India on Friday declined to comment on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's allegations that the Awami League is orchestrating the ongoing protests at the behest of its masters "across the border," reported PTI.

New Delhi said the protests are an internal issue of Bangladesh and that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with that country.

"I have no comments to make on the internal developments in Bangladesh," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his regular media briefing, while responding to a question about Rahman's remarks that appeared to blame New Delhi and India-based Awami League leaders for the fresh wave of unrest.

Jaiswal also repeated India's position on ties with Bangladesh.

"Our position remains consistent-- that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, one which is rooted in the shared histories of the two countries and in their shared cultural ties of their peoples," he said, reported PTI.

Rahman had made the controversial remarks while addressing a public event at Lalmonirhat in northern Bangladesh on Thursday.

Several parts of Bangladesh have witnessed fresh protests amid Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina's plan to return to Bangladesh next month.