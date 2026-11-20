India on Friday declined to comment on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's allegations that the Awami League is orchestrating the ongoing protests at the behest of its masters "across the border," reported PTI.
New Delhi said the protests are an internal issue of Bangladesh and that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with that country.
"I have no comments to make on the internal developments in Bangladesh," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his regular media briefing, while responding to a question about Rahman's remarks that appeared to blame New Delhi and India-based Awami League leaders for the fresh wave of unrest.
Jaiswal also repeated India's position on ties with Bangladesh.
"Our position remains consistent-- that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, one which is rooted in the shared histories of the two countries and in their shared cultural ties of their peoples," he said, reported PTI.
Rahman had made the controversial remarks while addressing a public event at Lalmonirhat in northern Bangladesh on Thursday.
Several parts of Bangladesh have witnessed fresh protests amid Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina's plan to return to Bangladesh next month.
In a related development, Hasina's lawyers sent a second request to the Bangladeshi authorities seeking a passport and a national identity card for her.
She had sent the previous request this month.
The India-Bangladesh relations came under some fresh strain after Hasina held a virtual media interaction in New Delhi on August 5.
Following the event, Dhaka reiterated its demand for her extradition. India sought to distance itself from the event, stating New Delhi neither played a role in it nor endorsed Hasina's comments.
The Bangladesh foreign ministry had reacted sharply to Hasina's media interaction and said the country is "outraged" as the interaction was permitted to be held despite Dhaka conveying concerns to New Delhi over the likely ramifications of the event on the bilateral relations.
Hasina, 78, was ousted from power in August 2024 following violent student-led protests. She has been living in India since fleeing Dhaka on August 5 that year.
(With inputs from PTI)