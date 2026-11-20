Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has left Congress leaders guessing after returning from a week-long visit to Delhi. Asked about speculations over his possible appointment as AICC working president, Gehlot neither confirmed nor denied it.

The Congress veteran maintained that serving Rajasthan remained his wish, though the party high command’s decision would be supreme. His carefully worded response has sparked two interpretations within the Congress circles. While some see it as a sign of his continued chief ministerial ambitions, others believe he is keeping the door open for a national role. Adding to the intrigue, Gehlot flew to Delhi again on Thursday, keeping political grapevine buzzing.

Kalma recital leaves BJP circles buzzing

A viral video of senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore reciting the Kalma during an election campaign for his daughter-in-law Kanika Singh in Churu has stirred a political gossip in Rajasthan. In Islam, Kalma refers to prayers expressing core beliefs. Rathore spoke of religious harmony, saying God and Allah are one. Congress leaders welcomed the gesture, while political circles debated its implications.

But BJP state president Madan Rathore added an unexpected twist, claiming Rajendra Rathore had not actually recited the Kalma and declaring that he himself knew it by heart. Now, the chatter has shifted from Rajendra’s remarks to Madan Rathore’s knowledge of the Kalma, adding an amusing twist to the controversy.