RANCHI: The NHRC has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Jharkhand Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) within two weeks over allegations of gang sexual assault, physical torture and denial of medical treatment to a former undertrial prisoner at Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, while Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has demanded a CBI probe into the incident and previous irregularities at Hotwar Jail.

The NHRC, in a notice issued on November 20, 2026, said the allegations prima facie appeared to constitute human rights violations. A bench headed by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to get the allegations investigated and submit an ATR within two weeks for the Commission's consideration.

The notice followed a complaint filed on November 13 by Baidyanath Kumar, a resident of Chiraundi and secretary of the Child Rights Foundation (CRF), Ranchi. The complaint alleged that a young undertrial prisoner lodged at Hotwar Jail was drugged by fellow inmates and criminal elements before being repeatedly sexually assaulted.

According to the complaint, the prisoner was allegedly forced to wear women's clothing and dressed up as a woman during religious observances such as Maha Shivaratri, Ram Navami and Sarhul, and was subjected to sexual violence during these occasions. He allegedly sustained severe physical injuries and suffered bleeding.

The complaint also alleged serious lapses by the jail administration, claiming that when the victim reported the abuse to the jail superintendent, ward in-charge and medical officer, his complaints were not taken seriously and one of them was allegedly torn up. He was allegedly subjected to further mistreatment and denied necessary medical care.

It further alleged that even after his release following acquittal by a court on June 12, 2026, no proper medical examination was conducted.

The complainant had urged the NHRC to conduct a high-level inquiry into the incident, inspect the prison, record statements of other inmates and initiate strict legal action against the accused prisoners and any jail officials found complicit.