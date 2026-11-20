RANCHI: The NHRC has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Jharkhand Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) within two weeks over allegations of gang sexual assault, physical torture and denial of medical treatment to a former undertrial prisoner at Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, while Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has demanded a CBI probe into the incident and previous irregularities at Hotwar Jail.
The NHRC, in a notice issued on November 20, 2026, said the allegations prima facie appeared to constitute human rights violations. A bench headed by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to get the allegations investigated and submit an ATR within two weeks for the Commission's consideration.
The notice followed a complaint filed on November 13 by Baidyanath Kumar, a resident of Chiraundi and secretary of the Child Rights Foundation (CRF), Ranchi. The complaint alleged that a young undertrial prisoner lodged at Hotwar Jail was drugged by fellow inmates and criminal elements before being repeatedly sexually assaulted.
According to the complaint, the prisoner was allegedly forced to wear women's clothing and dressed up as a woman during religious observances such as Maha Shivaratri, Ram Navami and Sarhul, and was subjected to sexual violence during these occasions. He allegedly sustained severe physical injuries and suffered bleeding.
The complaint also alleged serious lapses by the jail administration, claiming that when the victim reported the abuse to the jail superintendent, ward in-charge and medical officer, his complaints were not taken seriously and one of them was allegedly torn up. He was allegedly subjected to further mistreatment and denied necessary medical care.
It further alleged that even after his release following acquittal by a court on June 12, 2026, no proper medical examination was conducted.
The complainant had urged the NHRC to conduct a high-level inquiry into the incident, inspect the prison, record statements of other inmates and initiate strict legal action against the accused prisoners and any jail officials found complicit.
In its notice, the Commission said the allegations prima facie appeared to indicate violations of the victim's human rights. NHRC Assistant Registrar (Law) Brijvir Singh directed the Registry to issue notice to the Chief Secretary and DGP, asking them to ensure an inquiry into the allegations and submit an ATR within two weeks.
Separately, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, in a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, demanded that the alleged gang sexual assault, the alleged exploitation of a female inmate at Hotwar Jail in May 2026, and previous irregularities at the prison be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
“I explicitly demand that a comprehensive investigation into the current case of gang sexual violence, the incident involving a female inmate in May 2026, and other serious prior incidents at Hotwar Jail be immediately handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” Marandi wrote.
According to Marandi, the former undertrial was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of inmates on three occasions, forced to consume intoxicating substances and denied proper medical treatment despite being in critical condition. He also alleged that attempts were made to suppress the victim's complaints.
An FIR (Case No. 0066/2026) was registered at Khelgaon police station on November 12 following a complaint by the victim's father. Nineteen people, including the jail superintendent, ward in-charge, medical officer and several inmates, have been named as accused.
Marandi questioned the delay in registering the FIR, claiming that police had been informed about the incident on November 4. He sought an explanation for the delay and a review of the legal provisions invoked in the case.
Casting doubts on the impartiality of the state police investigation, Marandi pointed to IG (Prisons) Sudarshan Prasad Mandal's role in overseeing prison administration and sought his immediate removal and suspension. He also demanded an independent inquiry into the officer's declared and actual assets, investments in other states and financial transactions.
The Opposition leader further called for the suspension of officials concerned and the transfer of the accused inmates to other prisons to prevent possible evidence tampering or witness intimidation.
Holding Soren accountable, Marandi said the Chief Minister, who also holds charge of the Home and Prisons departments, could not evade responsibility for recurring incidents in state prisons. He demanded that accountability be fixed and the entire matter investigated impartially.
“Given that the Hon’ble High Court has already raised questions regarding the state’s investigative machinery, there is no justification for avoiding a CBI inquiry,” Marandi said.