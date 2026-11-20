RANCHI: Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi has sought a CBI probe into allegations of gang rape of a former undertrial prisoner inside Hotwar Jail in Ranchi, questioning the state police’s handling of the case and demanding the suspension of Inspector General (Prisons) Sudarshan Prasad Mandal.
In a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Marandi demanded an independent investigation into the alleged sexual assault, the alleged exploitation of a female inmate at Hotwar Jail in May 2026, and previous irregularities at the prison.
“I explicitly demand that a comprehensive investigation into the current case of gang sexual violence, the incident involving a female inmate in May 2026, and other serious prior incidents at Hotwar Jail be immediately handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” Marandi wrote.
According to the letter, the former undertrial was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of inmates on three occasions, forced to consume intoxicating substances and denied proper medical treatment despite being in critical condition. Marandi also alleged that attempts were made to suppress the victim’s complaints.
An FIR (Case No. 0066/2026) was registered at Khelgaon police station on November 12 following a complaint by the victim’s father. Nineteen people, including the jail superintendent, ward in-charge, medical officer and several inmates, have been named as accused.
Marandi questioned the delay in registering the FIR, claiming that police had been informed about the incident on November 4. He sought an explanation for the delay and a review of the legal provisions invoked in the case.
Casting doubts on the impartiality of a state police investigation, Marandi pointed to IG (Prisons) Sudarshan Prasad Mandal’s role in overseeing prison administration and sought his immediate removal and suspension. He also demanded an independent inquiry into the officer’s declared and actual assets, investments in other states and financial transactions.
The Opposition leader further called for the suspension of officials concerned and the transfer of the accused inmates to other prisons to prevent possible evidence tampering or witness intimidation.
Holding Soren accountable, Marandi said the Chief Minister, who also holds charge of the Home and Prisons departments, could not evade responsibility for recurring incidents in state prisons. He demanded that accountability be fixed and the entire matter investigated impartially.
“Given that the Hon’ble High Court has already raised questions regarding the state’s investigative machinery, there is no justification for avoiding a CBI inquiry,” Marandi said.