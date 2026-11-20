RANCHI: Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi has sought a CBI probe into allegations of gang rape of a former undertrial prisoner inside Hotwar Jail in Ranchi, questioning the state police’s handling of the case and demanding the suspension of Inspector General (Prisons) Sudarshan Prasad Mandal.

In a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Marandi demanded an independent investigation into the alleged sexual assault, the alleged exploitation of a female inmate at Hotwar Jail in May 2026, and previous irregularities at the prison.

“I explicitly demand that a comprehensive investigation into the current case of gang sexual violence, the incident involving a female inmate in May 2026, and other serious prior incidents at Hotwar Jail be immediately handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” Marandi wrote.

According to the letter, the former undertrial was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of inmates on three occasions, forced to consume intoxicating substances and denied proper medical treatment despite being in critical condition. Marandi also alleged that attempts were made to suppress the victim’s complaints.

An FIR (Case No. 0066/2026) was registered at Khelgaon police station on November 12 following a complaint by the victim’s father. Nineteen people, including the jail superintendent, ward in-charge, medical officer and several inmates, have been named as accused.

Marandi questioned the delay in registering the FIR, claiming that police had been informed about the incident on November 4. He sought an explanation for the delay and a review of the legal provisions invoked in the case.