SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday directed security agencies to dismantle the terror-separatist ecosystem and prioritise the attachment and forfeiture of properties linked to militants and separatists, amid recent killings in the region.

The directive comes after the killing of the last surviving local militant, Latief Bhat, in Kashmir and the recent killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in the mountainous Kishtwar district.

Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and senior officials to review the security scenario, winter readiness, and key infrastructure projects in Jammu today.

During the meeting, which was attended by top police, security and civil officials, the LG lauded administration and J&K Police for peaceful conduct of ‘Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan’ and stressed that the anti-drug drive must continue with the same intensity.

Referring to killing of two SPOs in Kishtwar and encounter in Kulgam in which last surviving local militant Latief Bhat was killed, Lieutenant Governor directed security officials to look beyond traditional policing and work towards completely dismantling the terror and separatist ecosystem.

He called for intensified winter surveillance, security preparedness and complete operational control.

“Our goal cannot stop at neutralising terrorists. We must tear down the entire terrorist, separatist ecosystem that sustains them,” LG directed the police officials.

He instructed Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to appoint dedicated nodal officers and set district-specific targets for the seizure and forfeiture of properties linked to anti-national elements.

“Attaching and forfeiting properties linked to terrorist and separatist elements must be treated as a top priority,” he said.

Dozens of properties linked to militants have been seized and attached by authorities in J&K.