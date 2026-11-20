SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday directed security agencies to dismantle the terror-separatist ecosystem and prioritise the attachment and forfeiture of properties linked to militants and separatists, amid recent killings in the region.
The directive comes after the killing of the last surviving local militant, Latief Bhat, in Kashmir and the recent killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in the mountainous Kishtwar district.
Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and senior officials to review the security scenario, winter readiness, and key infrastructure projects in Jammu today.
During the meeting, which was attended by top police, security and civil officials, the LG lauded administration and J&K Police for peaceful conduct of ‘Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan’ and stressed that the anti-drug drive must continue with the same intensity.
Referring to killing of two SPOs in Kishtwar and encounter in Kulgam in which last surviving local militant Latief Bhat was killed, Lieutenant Governor directed security officials to look beyond traditional policing and work towards completely dismantling the terror and separatist ecosystem.
He called for intensified winter surveillance, security preparedness and complete operational control.
“Our goal cannot stop at neutralising terrorists. We must tear down the entire terrorist, separatist ecosystem that sustains them,” LG directed the police officials.
He instructed Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to appoint dedicated nodal officers and set district-specific targets for the seizure and forfeiture of properties linked to anti-national elements.
“Attaching and forfeiting properties linked to terrorist and separatist elements must be treated as a top priority,” he said.
Dozens of properties linked to militants have been seized and attached by authorities in J&K.
The LG, however, asked the police officers to ensure that grievances of common man are heard.
“Ensuring that citizens' grievances receive a fair hearing is a core duty, requiring a dedicated institutional mechanism for grievance redressal with zero tolerance for negligence at any level,” he said.
The LG directed for strict vigilance against encroachments along the Line of Control and the International Border (IB).
“Operations against narco-terrorists must continue relentlessly. We must aim to completely dismantle the narco-terror ecosystem,” he said.
The security review meeting was held a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the inaugural session of two-day counter-terrorism conference in New Delhi said after thirty five years Kashmir has been free of locally recruited terrorists.
"Just yesterday we achieved a significant milestone in the fight against terrorism. With the elimination of Lashkar terrorist Latif Bhat, the entire Kashmir has become free from the presence of India-born terrorists. This situation has come about after 35 years," Shah had said.
Latief, who was a top commander of LeT and was involved in the November 30 attack on CRPF in which three jawans were injured, was killed in an encounter with security forces at Zalangpora village in Kulgam in south Kashmir on Wednesday.