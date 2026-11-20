India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remains unchanged, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, as Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik attended the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi.
"There is absolutely no change" in India's position on the treaty, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his bi-weekly media briefing, when asked about Malik's participation in the forum and his reported remarks on the IWT.
Malik arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of Friday and attended the opening day of the three-day forum, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the historic Purana Qila.
India had announced on October 28 that invitations had been extended to all member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), including Pakistan, in keeping with established practice. Pakistan announced on November 14 that Malik would attend the event.
It was perhaps the first time New Delhi had invited a Pakistani minister to attend an event in India since the military hostilities between the two countries from May 7 to 10 last year, following Operation Sindoor.
India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in 2025 as part of punitive measures against Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
Malik's participation in the forum has been viewed by some experts as an opportunity for engagement within a multilateral framework that could help improve ties between the two neighbours.
Asked about the role of culture in fostering better relations between India and Pakistan, Malik told reporters on the sidelines of the forum, "Culture has a very key role to play".
Hours before the inauguration, the MEA described the event as a multilateral engagement under the SCO framework, for which all member countries, including Pakistan, had been invited.
"India is hosting the 1st SCO Civilisation Dialogue on 20-22 November 2026, in New Delhi. This is a multilateral event within the SCO framework, for which invitations have been extended to all members of the SCO, including Pakistan," the MEA said in a post on X.
Observers and dialogue partners of the SCO had also been invited, it said, adding that the forum would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.
The event is being hosted jointly by the Ministry of Culture and the MEA.
The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became permanent members in 2017.
(With inputs from PTI)