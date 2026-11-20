India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remains unchanged, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, as Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik attended the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi.

"There is absolutely no change" in India's position on the treaty, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his bi-weekly media briefing, when asked about Malik's participation in the forum and his reported remarks on the IWT.

Malik arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of Friday and attended the opening day of the three-day forum, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the historic Purana Qila.

India had announced on October 28 that invitations had been extended to all member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), including Pakistan, in keeping with established practice. Pakistan announced on November 14 that Malik would attend the event.

It was perhaps the first time New Delhi had invited a Pakistani minister to attend an event in India since the military hostilities between the two countries from May 7 to 10 last year, following Operation Sindoor.

India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in 2025 as part of punitive measures against Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.