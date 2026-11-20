National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Rakesh Aggarwal on Friday said the agency was examining data to determine whether any Indian insurgent group had benefited from the alleged militant training imparted by US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals.
According to a PTI report, Van Dyke and the six Ukrainian nationals were arrested by the NIA earlier this year on allegations that they illegally crossed into Myanmar from India to train ethnic armed groups. Van Dyke is currently out on default bail.
Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi after the conclusion of a two-day anti-insurgency conference, Aggarwal said the agency had completed its investigation into the alleged illegal movement of the accused between India and Myanmar.
"The investigation so far has revealed that they came to India on valid visas and crossed over to Myanmar through illegal routes. They returned to India via the same routes before being arrested. So, this part of the investigation is complete, and for this, they have already been charged," Aggarwal said, according to PTI.
He said the remaining part of the investigation concerned identifying Indian insurgents who were allegedly trained by the accused.
"Unless we are able to establish the identity of the persons who were trained by them, it will not be possible to chargesheet them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)," he said.
The NIA chief said investigators were analysing a substantial amount of data to establish whether any Indian insurgent group had benefited from the alleged training.
"We have lots of data, and we are sifting through it to establish whether any Indian insurgent group benefited from their training. If we are able to establish that, we will chargesheet them," Aggarwal said.
Responding to a question about Van Dyke's reported allegation that he had been assaulted, Aggarwal said the US national had not made any such allegation against the NIA.
"I am sure they would have been inquired into. During the course of the investigation, he was produced before court about six or seven times. During the hearings, he did not make any such allegation before the judge," Aggarwal said, according to PTI.
Van Dyke, meanwhile, recently alleged in a post on X that India had imprisoned him and several Ukrainians for more than six months as part of Russia's offensive against Ukraine. He also said he would disclose what he described as "shocking details" about the case in the coming months through social media posts and media interviews.
"India threw me and several Ukrainians in prison for over six months. This was part of Russia's war against Ukraine. I will reveal shocking details about this story over the next few months, in both posts and media interviews," he wrote.
A Delhi court last month extended until February 24, 2027, the permission granted to Van Dyke and the six Ukrainian nationals to remain outside India.
The NIA has alleged that the accused entered India on tourist visas, travelled to the northeastern region without the mandatory permits and subsequently crossed into Myanmar, where they allegedly trained ethnic armed groups.
The agency had initially invoked provisions of the UAPA, including those relating to conspiracy. It had also alleged that the accused were involved in assembling equipment and targeting a passenger aircraft in Myanmar.
However, according to the chargesheet filed by the NIA, the agency did not invoke the UAPA provisions and instead proceeded under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. These provisions cover offences that can be compounded before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).
The NIA had earlier indicated that its investigation into the alleged terror-related aspects was continuing and that further allegations could be included in supplementary chargesheets.
(With inputs from PTI)