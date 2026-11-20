National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Rakesh Aggarwal on Friday said the agency was examining data to determine whether any Indian insurgent group had benefited from the alleged militant training imparted by US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals.

According to a PTI report, Van Dyke and the six Ukrainian nationals were arrested by the NIA earlier this year on allegations that they illegally crossed into Myanmar from India to train ethnic armed groups. Van Dyke is currently out on default bail.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi after the conclusion of a two-day anti-insurgency conference, Aggarwal said the agency had completed its investigation into the alleged illegal movement of the accused between India and Myanmar.

"The investigation so far has revealed that they came to India on valid visas and crossed over to Myanmar through illegal routes. They returned to India via the same routes before being arrested. So, this part of the investigation is complete, and for this, they have already been charged," Aggarwal said, according to PTI.

He said the remaining part of the investigation concerned identifying Indian insurgents who were allegedly trained by the accused.

"Unless we are able to establish the identity of the persons who were trained by them, it will not be possible to chargesheet them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)," he said.