NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) request in connection with the alleged cockpit attack on an Indian co-pilot aboard a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, Director General Rakesh Aggarwal said.

The agency has sought relevant documents and permission to question certain individuals in the UAE as part of its investigation into the incident involving Indian citizen Smit Machchar, co-pilot of Flydubai Flight FZ1073.

Briefing reporters after the conclusion of the sixth Anti-Terror Conference, Aggarwal said the NIA had registered a case under its legal mandate to investigate incidents involving Indian interests and citizens abroad.

“We have registered a case to probe the violent incident that took place in the cockpit of Flydubai Flight FZ1073. Following the registration of the case, we sent a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty request to the UAE and are currently awaiting a response. Once we get a response, we will join the investigation,” he said.

On American national Mathew VanDyke, accused in an NIA case of using India as a transit route to facilitate the training of insurgents in Myanmar, Aggarwal said he had left the country after securing bail and had visited India once subsequently.

He said a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) could be made out against VanDyke if any of the insurgents allegedly trained by him in Myanmar were identified as Indian citizens.

Responding to VanDyke’s allegations regarding his treatment during judicial custody in Tihar Jail, the NIA chief said the American national had never raised such complaints despite appearing before the court six to seven times.

On fugitive gangster Goldy Brar being declared Canada’s most-wanted criminal, Aggarwal said the development was not a cause for concern for the agency. “If Canadian authorities get him in that country, at least this will ensure that he will be out of circulation,” he added.

Giving details of the Anti-Terror Conference, Aggarwal said discussions centred on the growing nexus between organised crime and terrorism, radicalisation, cross-border terror financing, international cooperation, emerging technologies and a coordinated government response.

The deliberations examined the use of drones and digital platforms by terrorist networks, cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics, online radicalisation, lone-actor threats and financial channels such as hawala and trade-based money laundering.

Participants also discussed extradition, deportation and international evidence-sharing mechanisms, besides the application of artificial intelligence, big data analytics and digital forensics in counter-terror investigations.

The second track, introduced at the previous conference and made a regular feature this year, focused on the prosecution of terror cases, bringing together investigators, prosecutors and legal experts.

Reiterating the need for a coordinated, whole-of-government and inter-agency approach, Aggarwal also shared the NIA’s performance figures for 2026.

The agency has registered 82 cases so far this year. Of the 29 cases in which judgments were delivered, the NIA secured convictions in 27, recording a conviction rate of 93 percent, with 123 accused convicted. These included 10 death sentences and 14 life sentences, he said.