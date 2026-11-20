Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday rejected allegations of communal bias over the exclusion of fast bowler Mohammed Siraj from India's playing XI for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, asserting that nobody in the country is discriminated against or denied opportunities on the basis of religion.
Rijiju was responding to Congress MP Imran Masood's remarks suggesting that Siraj was dropped because of his name. Masood, the MP from Saharanpur and Uttar Pradesh Congress working president, had allegedly questioned the pacer's exclusion on communal grounds.
"Nobody here is discriminated against or overlooked on the basis of their religion. In our country, opportunities are given based on merit," Rijiju told reporters.
He said religion and caste had no role in determining opportunities and cautioned against creating divisions on these grounds.
"If someone feels this way, it is not right. The PM said that we are all one and we have a goal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat', then there is no need to create divides on the basis of caste or religion," he said.
The BJP also hit out at the Congress over Masood's remarks. Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the opposition party of dragging cricket into vote-bank politics.
"Shame on Congress party! Congress party did not even leave the Indian cricket team from its vote bank politics! Congress party is communal!" Bhandari said in a post on X.
He added that anyone wearing the Indian jersey was an Indian and accused the Congress of prioritising vote-bank politics over national interest.
The controversy erupted after India left Siraj out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, prompting criticism from former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri.
Gavaskar described the decision as baffling, while Shastri said Siraj's experience and work ethic should have been considered. India opted for a four-pronged pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj.
Defending the selection, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said the team management had considered the requirements of all five days of the Test while deciding on the playing combination, rather than focusing only on the opening day.
(With inputs from PTI)