Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday rejected allegations of communal bias over the exclusion of fast bowler Mohammed Siraj from India's playing XI for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, asserting that nobody in the country is discriminated against or denied opportunities on the basis of religion.

Rijiju was responding to Congress MP Imran Masood's remarks suggesting that Siraj was dropped because of his name. Masood, the MP from Saharanpur and Uttar Pradesh Congress working president, had allegedly questioned the pacer's exclusion on communal grounds.

"Nobody here is discriminated against or overlooked on the basis of their religion. In our country, opportunities are given based on merit," Rijiju told reporters.

He said religion and caste had no role in determining opportunities and cautioned against creating divisions on these grounds.