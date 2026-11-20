NEW DELHI: In the 2014 elections, “we already believe that there was something wrong because the margins were just unexplainable... We could not say anything because we had no proof,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said during an interaction with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday.

Gandhi said the Congress and opposition parties would continue contesting elections and expose “the demolition of the electoral system”, rather than boycott the polls. He said, “Even when I got the proof and I demonstrated the proof to our political leaders in the Congress party, they said -- ‘please don’t say this’. For us, Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof.”

Gandhi said boycotting elections would effectively end Indian democracy and undermine public faith in the electoral process.

“What happens to all the opposition workers if we tell them, okay, don’t contest the elections? If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that minute. And we don’t want to end the structure of Indian democracy,” he said.

He added that the opposition did not want to make the electoral process appear illegitimate. Gandhi said the opposition had faced tremendous pain but would continue fighting elections. He claimed that the Election Commission was providing information from within and that senior officials were saying they could no longer continue.

Responding to a Pakistani participant, Gandhi said dialogue with Pakistan was possible only if it stopped supporting terrorism in India.