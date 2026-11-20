The Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "rattled" and attacking industrialists to deflect attention from his government's economic failures, claiming that he had realised he would soon become the "outgoing PM".

Reacting to Modi's remarks at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) annual general meeting, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister should introspect on his government's policies instead of blaming wealth creators for the country's economic challenges.

Addressing a press conference, Ramesh said inflation remained uncontrolled, adequate employment opportunities were not being created and private investment continued to be sluggish despite 12 years of the Modi government.

"Mr Prime Minister, the economy cannot be run merely by delivering speeches or offering advice to industrialists. It requires sound policies, an environment of trust, and an accountable government. The nation's industrial sector deserves far better treatment and policies," he said.

Recalling the Congress's 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the 'Nyay Patra', Ramesh said the party had flagged stagnant incomes, inadequate job creation, declining private investment and rising inequality.

He said Modi had then dismissed the manifesto as reflecting "urban naxal thinking" and accused the Congress of insulting wealth creators.

"Yesterday, the PM addressed industry leaders at a FICCI event. The way he addressed the gathering, it was clear that he was rattled, frustrated, dejected, concerned and disappointed. He attacked the same wealth creators. He repeated what we had said in our manifesto," Ramesh said.