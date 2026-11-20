The Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "rattled" and attacking industrialists to deflect attention from his government's economic failures, claiming that he had realised he would soon become the "outgoing PM".
Reacting to Modi's remarks at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) annual general meeting, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister should introspect on his government's policies instead of blaming wealth creators for the country's economic challenges.
Addressing a press conference, Ramesh said inflation remained uncontrolled, adequate employment opportunities were not being created and private investment continued to be sluggish despite 12 years of the Modi government.
"Mr Prime Minister, the economy cannot be run merely by delivering speeches or offering advice to industrialists. It requires sound policies, an environment of trust, and an accountable government. The nation's industrial sector deserves far better treatment and policies," he said.
Recalling the Congress's 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the 'Nyay Patra', Ramesh said the party had flagged stagnant incomes, inadequate job creation, declining private investment and rising inequality.
He said Modi had then dismissed the manifesto as reflecting "urban naxal thinking" and accused the Congress of insulting wealth creators.
"Yesterday, the PM addressed industry leaders at a FICCI event. The way he addressed the gathering, it was clear that he was rattled, frustrated, dejected, concerned and disappointed. He attacked the same wealth creators. He repeated what we had said in our manifesto," Ramesh said.
Referring to Modi's questions to industry leaders on the lack of corresponding job creation and salary increases despite government tax concessions, Ramesh said the Prime Minister was now making the same arguments for which the Congress had been criticised.
"It seems he has realised that he would soon become the outgoing PM and, before picking up his 'jhola', he is defaming others when the reality is that economic failures are due to his policies," he said.
Ramesh also accused the government of creating an atmosphere of fear in the industry through alleged pressure and threats involving investigative agencies. He claimed that economic power had become concentrated in the hands of a few large business groups, undermining competition and affecting small businesses.
He further alleged that government policies had eroded investor confidence and allowed select business conglomerates to gain influence over regulatory institutions.
Flagging India's growing trade deficit with China, Ramesh said it had hurt millions of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), many of which were struggling to remain operational.
He also blamed demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for adding to the difficulties faced by small businesses.
Modi's remarks came a day after his address to industry leaders at the FICCI annual general meeting, where he questioned businesses over their failure to translate government tax concessions into higher salaries and greater employment.
The Prime Minister cited measures taken by the government to improve the business environment, including reducing the basic corporate tax rate from 30 per cent in 2014 to 22 per cent, simplifying tax return and refund processes, and lowering GST rates on several products.
"I know you won't applaud. I know that very well, because your appetite is so enormous that no matter how much you are given, it is never enough," Modi told the gathering.
Referring to income tax relief for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh, he asked industrialists whether they had increased employee salaries or expanded their workforce.
"But have you increased the salaries of your employees? Have you increased the number of employees? No! It is always: 'Modi ji, you do it; we will see what happens.' This is how things will continue," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)