The Supreme Court on Friday refused to consolidate FIRs registered in Gujarat and Haryana against an accused in an alleged investment fraud involving the sale of virtual cloud space, observing that an accused cannot dictate where victims lodge their complaints.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a petition filed by Bhumi Uptalbhai Patel, who sought relief in connection with criminal proceedings pending in the two states.

Declining to order the consolidation of the FIRs, the bench said overlapping investigations could not be a ground to grant an advantage to the accused. It said Patel could approach the jurisdictional high courts for appropriate relief regarding the consolidation of cases within an individual state.

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi observed that an accused could neither decide where victims register complaints nor prevent police forces in different states from investigating offences falling within their respective jurisdictions.

"We are not going to give advantage to an accused in respect of overlapping investigations. It is for the agencies to consider," he said.

Emphasising the seriousness of organised cybercrime, the bench said the law must be applied strictly in such cases.

Rejecting the plea for a lenient approach, Justice Bagchi said, "No leeway. The law has to be taken at its harshest level."

Criminal proceedings against Patel are pending before trial courts in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and Faridabad, Haryana.

According to court records, Patel had surrendered, and his custody certificate was placed before the court. He had been in judicial custody for five months and five days as an undertrial prisoner and was lodged at Central Jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

(With inputs from PTI)