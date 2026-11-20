LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday vowed stringent action against those responsible for the death of a 14-year-old boy allegedly hit by a speeding JCB during Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow in Gorakhpur, as the tragedy triggered a war of words between the BJP and the SP, with five party leaders and 66 unidentified workers booked in the case.

“Find those who indulged in spreading anarchy on Gorakhpur’s roads yesterday. They must be punished in such a manner that it comes as a deterrent for generations to come,” Adityanath said at a public rally in Campierganj, Gorakhpur, on Thursday.

The victim, Aryavardhan Singh, son of BJP worker Omkar Singh Srinet, died after allegedly being hit by a JCB (UP53ET6053) reportedly used to shower flower petals during Yadav’s roadshow on Wednesday. The Class 10 student was crossing the road near Mahadev Jharkhandi Gate to pick up his younger sister from Kendriya Vidyalaya when the incident occurred around 2 pm.

According to his father’s complaint, the JCB was speeding behind Yadav’s convoy when it hit Aryavardhan, throwing him against a road divider. He died on the spot.

“My son was going to Kendriya Vidyalaya around 2 pm to pick up his sister. Akhilesh ji’s convoy was passing through at the time. As the convoy moved ahead, the JCB behind it was being driven at a very high speed, as if it was a horse race. Aryavardhan had already crossed the road when the JCB hit him,” Srinet said.

The SP, however, rejected the allegations, maintaining that the accident occurred after the roadshow had ended and the JCB had left. Former MLC and party spokesperson Udaiveer Singh said the machine was stationary while showering flowers and questioned the allegations, pointing out that the event had been witnessed by several people and recorded by cameras.