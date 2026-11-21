CHANDIGARH: A 150-year-old tradition of animal sacrifice has been discontinued at the Mata Nagarkoti Temple in Daroti village of Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh, with villagers unanimously deciding to replace the practice with symbolic, virtuous and non-violent rituals.

The decision was formalised during a two-day consecration ceremony of the newly constructed Nagarkoti Mata Daroteshwari Temple, a shrine dedicated to the local deity, built at a cost of around Rs 2 crore. The temple construction began nearly a decade ago and was recently completed.

State Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Education Minister Rohit Thakur attended the ceremony, which drew thousands of devotees.

The celebrations began on Thursday with a grand Dev Milan ritual between Daroteshwari Mata and Devta Narayan, followed by a Shikha Pujan ceremony on Friday, as devotees gathered at the village to pay obeisance to the deity.

Ahead of the consecration, around 25 devotees, accompanied by the sacred symbols of the deity, undertook a 300-km pilgrimage beginning November 1. They travelled to Kangra, proceeded to Haridwar in Uttarakhand to take a holy dip in the Ganga, and returned to Daroti on November 19.

According to locals, the original abode of Mata Nagarkoti is believed to have been at Nagarkot, from where the deity is said to have appeared in Daroti several centuries ago. A Shand Yagna was earlier held at the temple in 1962.

Temple priest Ved Prakash Bhardwaj said animal sacrifice had long been an established practice at the shrine, but villagers and members of the Dev Samaj community decided a couple of months ago to prohibit it at all religious ceremonies and events in the future.

“It is a positive change in the present time. Such changes will not only help give a new direction to society but also preserve our spiritual and cultural traditions and values,” he said.

Animal sacrifice has remained a centuries-old practice at several hill temples in Himachal Pradesh, where goats and sheep are offered as part of religious rituals rooted in faith and belief. However, the Himachal Pradesh High Court, on September 1, 2014, imposed a statewide ban on animal sacrifice at public places and during religious ceremonies.