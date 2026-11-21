RANCHI: As many as 20 flights were cancelled at the Birsa Munda Airport here on Saturday due to inclement weather triggered by cyclone 'Akvan', an official said.

Jharkhand has been experiencing cloudy weather coupled with light rain since Friday under the influence of the cyclone.

For safe landing or take-off, a visibility between 1,200 and 1,500 metres is required.

"The visibility at Ranchi airport was around 1,000 metres until 1pm," Airport Director Vinod Kumar told PTI.

In all, 20 scheduled flights were cancelled due to bad weather, including six Air India Express flights, an airport official said.

In addition, four flights were diverted due to inclement weather.

The state's weather is likely to improve from Sunday with clearing of clouds, an IMD official said.

"We are expecting the weather to improve from Sunday with dense fog in the morning hours. A clear sunshine is likely from November 23," Baburaj PP, director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre, told PTI.

Chaibasa Sadar in West Singbhum district recorded highest rainfall at 34.4 mm during the past 24 hours till 8.30am on Saturday. Ghatsila in East Singhbhum district registered 32.6 mm rainfall, Simega 28.2mm, Jamshedpur 22.2 mm and Ranchi recorded 12.4 mm rainfall.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain unchanged for the next 24 hours in the state and thereafter it will start rising by 6 degree Celsius during the next three days, according to the weather bulletin.

Similarly, the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 5 degree Celsius over the next two days, it stated.

Ranchi registered a minimum temperature at 17.5 degree Celsius, 4.4 notches above the normal, while Jamshedpur recorded minimum at 19.6 degree Celsius and Daltonganj at 19.8 degree Celsius on Saturday.