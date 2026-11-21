NEW DELHI: India’s aviation market is among the fastest-growing in the world, with 166 operational airports and plans to add 100 more within the next decade.

A major stumbling block in its otherwise rapid expansion is the backbone of airport operations — Air Traffic Control (ATC), operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which is grappling with a severe staff shortage. Compounding the problem, three of AAI's top posts do not have full-time appointees and are being held as additional charge by officers from unrelated departments, multiple sources said. The resulting paralysis in decision-making and inordinate delays in taking decisions have affected AAI's functioning in recent months.

The AAI Chairman, Vipul Kumar, an IAS officer known to be a stickler for rules, was unceremoniously shifted to the Rural Development Ministry nearly two months ago. Puneet Kansal, Additional Secretary in the Civil Aviation Ministry, was given additional charge for a three-month period from September 30. The Chairman's post is responsible for all crucial decisions.

The tenure of Member (Air Navigation Services) M Suresh ended on October 31 this year, following which Member (HR) Nivedita Dubey was given additional charge. The department oversees critical operations across all airports through its Air Traffic Control (ATC) units, which manage air traffic and provide communication, navigation and surveillance support.

The Member (Operations) at AAI, Sharad Kumar, superannuated on October 31, 2025. No full-time appointment has been made to the post for over a year, with the AAI Chairman holding additional charge. Now, in the absence of a full-time Chairman, Member (Finance) Pankaj Malhotra has been given additional charge for the past two months. This critical post oversees the operations of more than 137 airports operated by the AAI.