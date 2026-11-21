NEW DELHI: India’s aviation market is among the fastest-growing in the world, with 166 operational airports and plans to add 100 more within the next decade.
A major stumbling block in its otherwise rapid expansion is the backbone of airport operations — Air Traffic Control (ATC), operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which is grappling with a severe staff shortage. Compounding the problem, three of AAI's top posts do not have full-time appointees and are being held as additional charge by officers from unrelated departments, multiple sources said. The resulting paralysis in decision-making and inordinate delays in taking decisions have affected AAI's functioning in recent months.
The AAI Chairman, Vipul Kumar, an IAS officer known to be a stickler for rules, was unceremoniously shifted to the Rural Development Ministry nearly two months ago. Puneet Kansal, Additional Secretary in the Civil Aviation Ministry, was given additional charge for a three-month period from September 30. The Chairman's post is responsible for all crucial decisions.
The tenure of Member (Air Navigation Services) M Suresh ended on October 31 this year, following which Member (HR) Nivedita Dubey was given additional charge. The department oversees critical operations across all airports through its Air Traffic Control (ATC) units, which manage air traffic and provide communication, navigation and surveillance support.
The Member (Operations) at AAI, Sharad Kumar, superannuated on October 31, 2025. No full-time appointment has been made to the post for over a year, with the AAI Chairman holding additional charge. Now, in the absence of a full-time Chairman, Member (Finance) Pankaj Malhotra has been given additional charge for the past two months. This critical post oversees the operations of more than 137 airports operated by the AAI.
Multiple sources at AAI told TNIE, “The absence of top people, who have the authority to take decisions, is definitely creating stagnancy in finalising many things. Our tenders to procure equipment are global in nature and they can only be finalised by someone lacking the background and expertise. There has been a paralysis at the policy level too. “
ATC operations are manned round the clock and directly impact passenger safety, as they control flight movements. There is also an acute shortage of staff, particularly at the Junior Executive and managerial levels.
Minister of State for Aviation Muralidhar Mohol informed the Lok Sabha in February 2026 that there were 1,667 vacancies in direct recruitment executive posts. The AAI issued a recruitment notification for 349 posts in October this year.
An official said, “It would take three months for the recruitment process to get completed and they need to be trained for another five months. It would take a minimum period of one year for them to be able to independently carry out their job. It takes up upto two years in the case of some people.”
The launch of new airports also leads to a churn within the organisation. “Experienced controllers from busier airports are immediately shifted to run the show in the new one leaving a gap. The staffing problem keeps getting shifted,” he said.
Another official said the shortage of staff had increased the workload on existing employees. “Individuals have to take on additional duties and it is difficult to get leaves to take care of even important and urgent personal affairs,” he explained.