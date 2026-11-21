NEW DELHI: Ahead of Assembly elections in seven states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat, the BJP is launching a five-day Constitution-centric outreach campaign aimed at young voters and Gen Z students, setting up a political contest with the Congress over the Constitution on November 26.

Beginning on Samvidhan Diwas on that day, more than 350 BJP MPs will visit colleges and universities across the country till November 30 to interact with students and raise awareness about the Constitution.

A senior BJP Rajya Sabha MP told this newspaper on Friday that all party MPs, including its 241 Lok Sabha members and ministers in the Modi Cabinet, had been directed to visit their constituencies and respective areas for the exercise.

“Our aim is to create awareness among young people and the general public about the values and ideals of the Indian Constitution and the duties of citizens in the light of its provisions. Our interactions with them will also expose how the Opposition merely goes around carrying a copy of the Constitution while defaming it, undermining democracy and disrupting the democratic process, even during parliamentary sessions,” the MP said.