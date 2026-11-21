BHOPAL/VARANASI: In 1994, Ajay Sadanand Dubey boarded a train to Mumbai with just Rs 500, borrowed from relatives and friends. An intermediate-pass Brahmin from Kapsethi in Varanasi district, he arrived in the city with little money but considerable ambition. Three decades later, he is preparing for another journey—this time from business into electoral politics.
Dubey now heads his family’s diverse business interests across Mumbai’s Vasai-Virar, Goregaon and Bhayandar, spanning hotels, banquet halls, real estate, a petrol pump and an edible oil business. Four years ago, he brought his entrepreneurial ambitions back to eastern Uttar Pradesh, investing in a luxury resort in Mariyahu town of Jaunpur district and generating employment for hundreds. Now, he wants to contest the Assembly election from the very constituency where he has built his business.
He is lobbying for a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket from Mariyahu. Though a first-time aspirant for the legislature, Dubey has a long political association with Maharashtra. He was with Abu Azmi’s SP in the late 1990s and early 2000s, later joined the Congress and eventually moved to the BJP along with his leader, now Maharashtra BJP MLC Rajhans Singh.
“I did my political ghar vapasi a few months ago with Abu Azmi’s help and have met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav multiple times. It is the people for whom I created jobs in Mariyahu,
who want me to contest from here. The youth of UP want change, and I want to be part of it,” Dubey told this newspaper while travelling from Lucknow to Jaunpur.
He is among a growing number of Mumbai-based businessmen, entrepreneurs, transporters and professionals seeking political entry in their ancestral districts of eastern UP. Their ambitions draw on a decades-old connection: thousands of families from the Varanasi-Jaunpur-Bhadohi-Prayagraj-Pratapgarh belt have depended on Mumbai for livelihoods, creating an extensive network that is now finding an electoral expression.
Mariyahu has already seen one such attempt. In the 2022 Assembly elections, BSP candidate Anand Dubey, who has business interests in Mumbai and Pune, finished third with more than 32,700 votes.
Several others are now eyeing constituencies across the region. Security agency businessman Gyan Prakash Singh is seeking a BJP ticket from Zafrabad or Jaunpur, while Mumbai-based builder Indradev Shukla is looking at Meja in Prayagraj. The aspirants include women as well. Real estate entrepreneur Minali Pandey, national vice-president of the Samaj Vikas Kranti Party, has been holding small meetings in her ancestral Jaunpur district and exploring an opposition ticket from Jaunpur or Malhani. Mumbai-based transporter Dinesh Dubey is travelling between Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow while preparing to contest from Raniganj in Pratapgarh. Journalist Abhishek Pandey, who has spent nearly two decades with major news channels in Mumbai, is seeking a BJP ticket from Gyanpur in Bhadohi district.
For this expanding pool of aspirants, the journey back to eastern UP is no longer just about returning to their roots. It is about converting business success, migration networks and local influence into electoral opportunity.