BHOPAL/VARANASI: In 1994, Ajay Sadanand Dubey boarded a train to Mumbai with just Rs 500, borrowed from relatives and friends. An intermediate-pass Brahmin from Kapsethi in Varanasi district, he arrived in the city with little money but considerable ambition. Three decades later, he is preparing for another journey—this time from business into electoral politics.

Dubey now heads his family’s diverse business interests across Mumbai’s Vasai-Virar, Goregaon and Bhayandar, spanning hotels, banquet halls, real estate, a petrol pump and an edible oil business. Four years ago, he brought his entrepreneurial ambitions back to eastern Uttar Pradesh, investing in a luxury resort in Mariyahu town of Jaunpur district and generating employment for hundreds. Now, he wants to contest the Assembly election from the very constituency where he has built his business.

He is lobbying for a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket from Mariyahu. Though a first-time aspirant for the legislature, Dubey has a long political association with Maharashtra. He was with Abu Azmi’s SP in the late 1990s and early 2000s, later joined the Congress and eventually moved to the BJP along with his leader, now Maharashtra BJP MLC Rajhans Singh.

“I did my political ghar vapasi a few months ago with Abu Azmi’s help and have met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav multiple times. It is the people for whom I created jobs in Mariyahu,

who want me to contest from here. The youth of UP want change, and I want to be part of it,” Dubey told this newspaper while travelling from Lucknow to Jaunpur.