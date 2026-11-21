NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued directions to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to permit pilgrims on way to Sabarimala to carry their sacred Irumudi Kettu as cabin baggage inside their flight. This is the third consecutive year this arrangement is being permitted.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in a post on X on Saturday said, "The carrying of sacred Irumudi Kettu by Sabarimala pilgrims is a centuries-old tradition that has deep faith and devotion. I am happy to share that the permission for devotees to carry their Irumudi Kettu in the aircraft cabin has been continued for the third consecutive year."

It has been ensured that the necessary instructions are issued to all concerned authorities, including BCAS, the Central Industrial Security Force and airport operators, so that Lord Ayyappa devotees can undertake their pilgrimage without any inconvenience, he added.

Prior to the order, angry scenes used to be witnessed in the security screening area inside terminals across the country between pilgrims and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who took strong objection to the coconuts being carried by the pilgrims with them. The TNIE had highlighted this issue in its editions in the past which led to separate trays being earmarked for checks of the Irumudi Kettu so that they are not placed in the same trays used for shoes.

The Ministry order, dated November 12, 2026, issued by Padma Agnihotri, Under Secretary to the Government of India to the Director General of the BCAS asks him to issue necessary instructions to all Regional Offices, CISF, and Airport operators (both Airport Authority of India and Joint Venture/Public Private Partnership ones) that a similar order issued last year (November 28, 2025) on handling prohibited items remains in force.

The Sabarimala Mandala Kalam commenced this year on November 17 and will continue till January 20, 2027.