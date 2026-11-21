CHANDIGARH: With the eye on the 97.24 lakh women voters out of the 2.01 crore total electorate for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, women-centric schemes and issues increasingly dominating the political discourse of the state, the Congress is drawing up a manifesto that is expected to address their issues. The manifesto is expected to be ready at the latest by mid of December

The manifesto will include continuation of the monthly Rs 1000 scheme which was started by the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and it may enhance it. Other welfare measures including free 300 units of power will also continue.

Highly placed sources in the party said that the draft of the manifesto will be submitted to the party high command in another three weeks around December 15 and then it will take a final decision on releasing it.

A party leader speaking on the condition of anonymity said, "The top party leadership including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders will take the final look and decide what promises and announcements will be made in the manifesto. The date of release of the manifesto will be decided accordingly.’’

Speaking with TNIE, Dr Amar Singh, Member of Parliament from Fategarh Sahib who heads the manifesto committee said that the party had decided to continue the existing welfare schemes, including Rs 1,000 per month to women and old age people, schemes for widows, free 300 units of electricity per month and deliberations are going on to further enhance them."

"Besides welfare schemes, the other two major issues are drug menace and law and order, including gangsters. There is feeling that the drug addicts should be treated as 'victims’ and not as criminals as the present AAP Government is doing and has registered thousands of cases.