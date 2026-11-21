NEW DELHI: As countries work towards finalising an agreement during the COP 31 in Antalya, Turkey, the term “fossil fuels” has been removed from the final text. The decision has sparked outrage among civil society, scientists, and experts, as fossil fuels are the primary drivers of global warming. Reducing fossil fuel usage is essential to mitigate the catastrophic impacts of climate change.

The Conference of Parties (COP) typically concludes with a final text aimed at addressing the challenges posed by climate-induced global warming. This text is adopted by nearly 200 countries. Additionally, such agreements are often non-binding and voluntary. However, disagreements among the parties may lead to prolonged discussions.

Since 1992, the world has witnessed over 31 COPs. It was during the COP 26 in Glasgow in 2021 that the significance of fossil fuels as a major cause of climate change was first acknowledged. At the subsequent COP 28 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates explicitly committed to transitioning away from fossil fuels to protect the planet.

The omission of the term “fossil fuels” in 2027 reflects a different narrative. The current COP discussions are taking place against the backdrop of a global energy crisis triggered by the Iran warthat lead to closure of the Straits of Hormuz, a major route for global energy supply.

The host countries, Turkey and Australia, are facing heat for removing the term “fossil fuels” from the draft text. “Civil society firmly rejects this COP 31 draft text. It erases fossil fuels, disregards necessary funding, and undermines the just transition. We will not endorse it. We urge developing country governments not to compromise their people’s survival for an agreement that offers only workshops,” stated Harjeet Singh, Global Convenor of the Fill the Fund campaign and Founding Director of the SatatSampada Climate Foundation.