NEW DELHI: Days after Rahul Gandhi defended India’s strategic ties with Israel, two INDIA bloc allies, the CPI(ML) Liberation and CPI(M), have criticised the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, calling for an end to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“There can be no independent foreign policy of India which advocates strong strategic ties with Israel,” the CPI(ML) Liberation said in a statement, describing Israel as a “genocidal regime”. Drawing parallels with Nazi Germany and apartheid South Africa, the party said there could be “no normalising, condoning or downplaying” of the genocide in Gaza and Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

Speaking at the University of Chicago, Gandhi said he was “fully for having a good relationship with Israel” and cited strategic reasons for India’s arms purchases from the country. He said India should play a greater role on the world stage and that its foreign policy should be guided by its own interests.

Gandhi condemned both the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel and Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“The killing of innocent people is absolutely wrong. But I also condemn what Israel has done in Gaza. And one cannot get away from both the wrongs,” he said.

In a post on X, Vijayan questioned how Gandhi could advocate closer ties and arms purchases from Israel amid the killing of civilians, including children, in Gaza. He called Gandhi’s attempt at a diplomatic balancing act “indefensible”.

“Gandhi’s pro-imperialist position also undermines the legacy of Nehru, whose foreign policy stood firmly against imperialism and in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle,” Vijayan wrote.

The CPI(ML) Liberation said India’s strategic partnership with Israel, what it called growing “Adani-led corporate trade including arms supply”, and the use of Israeli surveillance technology had damaged India’s credibility abroad and weakened democracy and governance at home.

“We must end it sooner rather than later and must not rationalise it in the name of India’s defence or ‘national security’ needs,” the party said