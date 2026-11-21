CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab in 2027, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned two top bureaucrats of the AAP-led Punjab government, Chief Secretary K A P Sinha and Principal Secretary (Finance) Krishan Kumar, for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said on Friday.

The chief secretary has been asked to depose at the central agency’s zonal office in Jalandhar on November 26.Sinha is a 1992-batch Indian IAS officer while Kumar is from the 1997 batch.

Sources said that the Principal Secretary (Finance) also received a similar summons for questioning next week under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation relates to corruption charges involving alleged irregularities in two separate cases concerning the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) and other linked cases, official sources said. However, it could not be confirmed which of these cases the summons pertain to. Both the senior bureaucrats are scheduled to have their statements recorded under the stringent provisions of the PMLA.

The summons to both the bureaucrats mark a significant development in the ongoing scrutiny of alleged corruption and misuse of administrative machinery in the state, and decisions that allegedly resulted in financial losses to the state exchequer.