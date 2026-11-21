SRINAGAR: Panchayat and municipal elections will be held in Ladakh on Saturday, first polls after the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019 and declaration of the cold desert as a Union Territory. The elections will be held amid the ongoing dharna by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) for deferment of December 4 Hill Council polls in the region.

The polling will be held across 192 panchayat halqas and the two municipal councils of Leh and Kargil from 8 am to 5 pm. Of the 192 panchayat halqas, 55 sarpanchs have been elected unopposed, so polling will be held for the remaining 137 sarpanch positions. Also 1,186 panch candidates out of 1,428 positions have been elected unopposed.

The Leh Municipal Council comprises 21 wards and the Kargil Municipal Council has 17 wards, of which four have been elected unopposed. The electoral process is scheduled to be completed by November 30. Authorities have dispatched polling material and polling parties to all stations across the eight districts of the UT. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure fair and peaceful polling.

The last panchayat and municipal elections in the region were held in 2018, when Ladakh was part of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State.

The elections are taking place in the backdrop of agitation by Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), who are demanding constitutional safeguards under Article 371 and a UT-level elected body with legislative, executive and financial powers for Ladakh. The two bodies have been engaged in negotiations with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).