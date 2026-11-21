DEHRADUN: Five elephant tusks weighing more than 35 kg in total have gone missing from a forest department storeroom in Uttarakhand’s Laldhang range, triggering an inquiry, suspensions and a police investigation, with Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal warning of further action once the final report is received.

The tusks were stored at the Laldhang range office, under the Lansdowne Forest Division. During a physical verification, officials found that only 10 of the 15 tusks recorded in the inventory were present, raising concerns over the security of the storeroom and the department’s record-keeping.

A four-member inquiry committee headed by Haridwar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Swapnil Anirudh was constituted to investigate the disappearance. The committee submitted its report to the forest conservator on November 6.

Anirudh told the TNIE that the inquiry had found serious lapses in monitoring the storeroom, maintaining records and safeguarding the tusks.

“The report has raised questions about the roles of the ranger, the then in-charge ranger, a forest inspector and a staff member,” he said.

Following the inquiry, Laldhang Range Officer Anurag Joshi and former storeroom in-charge and deputy ranger Bhagwat Prasad Bhadula were suspended.

Forest inspector Virendra Singh, the current storeroom in-charge, had already been suspended. Hemant Kumar, a computer operator deployed through the Uttarakhand Purv Sainik Kalyan Nigam, has been issued a show-cause notice.

Police are also investigating the disappearance. Ghulam Mustafa, alias Nanu, has been arrested, while another suspect is absconding, officials said. The missing tusks have not yet been recovered.

The incident came to light during a verification of wildlife articles stored at forest range offices. Officials said the tusks had been recovered from elephants that died and were kept in storage pending verification and disposal in accordance with wildlife rules.

Forest Minister Uniyal termed the incident a case of serious negligence and indicated that accountability could extend beyond those already facing action.

“There has been grave negligence on the part of those responsible for the area. We are awaiting the final inquiry report. Once it is received, strict action will be taken,” he told the TNIE.

While the departmental inquiry has examined lapses in supervision, record-keeping and the handling of the stored tusks, the police investigation is looking into the criminal aspects of the disappearance. Recovering the five missing tusks remains the immediate priority for investigators.