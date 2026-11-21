The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has intensified its confrontation with social media giant Meta, issuing a seven-day ultimatum and accusing the platform of political censorship and acting at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After storming into Meta offices in Hyderabad, Gurugram and Mumbai on Friday, the Indian Youth Congress issued a seven-day ultimatum to the social media company on Saturday, demanding details of Indian accounts withheld on government orders over the past six months and the number of those still blocked.

It also sought an explanation for the alleged automated blocking of posts mentioning Rahul Gandhi or criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, demanded the removal of restrictions on opposition voices, journalists and content creators, and called on the platform to uphold the Constitution rather than follow the BJP's political instructions.

In a post on X, the IYC said, "If Meta is a global giant. It should grow some spine. If Meta wants to do business in India, it must respect the Indian Constitution, not surrender to arbitrary BJP government orders. No corporation gets to decide which Indian has the right to speak."

Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib accused the BJP of displaying "Gundagardi" by colluding with Meta to silence critical voices online.

In another post addressing "BJP ka Beta - META," the Youth Congress declared that India is a democracy rather than "Modi's private property," and warned the company to restore restricted accounts and posts within seven days.

Calling on Meta to "grow a spine" and operate as a neutral platform rather than a "BJP's frontal organisation," and threatened escalations "in the courts, on the streets, and at your offices too" if its demands are not met.