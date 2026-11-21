SRINAGAR: Former Lok Sabha MP Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday lambasted the Union Territory administration as well the Omar Abdullah government over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams and accusing them of playing with students' future.

The ex-Srinagar Lok Sabha MP had joined a student protest against the alleged malpractices in the conduct of exam by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

A group of students assembled at the Sher-e-Kashmir Park here to protest against the JKSSB.

Speaking to reporters, Mehdi, who recently resigned from the National Conference, said he was not leading the protest, but joining the protesters.

"This is the students' sit-in for their demands, for a genuine issue, and for their genuine aspirations.

I am joining them; they aren't joining me," he said.

Criticising the government, Mehdi said the future of the students is not a priority for them as "their personal priorities are more important to them."

"What should have happened is that our elected government, our elected class, should have been doing this work. These young people shouldn't have had to leave their studies and their daily responsibilities to come out here.

"The future of the youth, the future of the students, and the condition of young people are not a priority for them," he added.

Pointing to the Union territory system in J-K, the Shia leader said that both administrations -- LG as well as the elected government -- have created confusion and "turned our children's careers into a football."

"Both administrations have now made it the norm in Kashmir that scams happen, irregularities happen, and accountability is missing. If a question is asked, they wash their hands of responsibility," he said.