CHANDIGARH: With barely a year left for the Assembly elections, Himachal Pradesh has passed legislation mandating industries operating in the state to reserve 80 per cent of jobs for local residents, alongside plans to create a land bank comprising suitable public and private land to facilitate industrial expansion and attract investment.

The Himachal Pradesh Investment Promotion and Simplification Bill, 2026, was introduced by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and passed by the state Assembly through a voice vote.

The legislation seeks to establish a statutory framework to accelerate inclusive, balanced, sustainable and green industrialisation, while ensuring employment opportunities for the state's residents.

The Bill aims to simplify investor facilitation, expedite project approvals, strengthen industrial infrastructure and generate employment for Himachal Pradesh's youth. It also provides for a legal framework to ensure that 80 per cent of the workforce in industries comprises Himachalis.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the passage of the legislation marked a decisive step towards establishing Himachal Pradesh as a transparent, responsive and competitive investment destination.

“Our government's objective is not merely to attract investment, but to secure responsible and sustainable investment that generates quality employment for Himachali youth, strengthens local enterprise and promotes balanced development across the state,” Sukhu said.

The legislation provides for time-bound facilitation, digital approvals and institutional accountability, replacing procedural complexities with a streamlined investment process.

Investors seeking to establish industries in the state will be able to obtain necessary clearances through a Single Window System. Industries Minister Chauhan said industrialists would be legally bound to comply with the government's conditions, including the stipulation that 80 per cent of their workforce be drawn from the state.