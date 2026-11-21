CHANDIGARH: With barely a year left for the Assembly elections, Himachal Pradesh has passed legislation mandating industries operating in the state to reserve 80 per cent of jobs for local residents, alongside plans to create a land bank comprising suitable public and private land to facilitate industrial expansion and attract investment.
The Himachal Pradesh Investment Promotion and Simplification Bill, 2026, was introduced by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and passed by the state Assembly through a voice vote.
The legislation seeks to establish a statutory framework to accelerate inclusive, balanced, sustainable and green industrialisation, while ensuring employment opportunities for the state's residents.
The Bill aims to simplify investor facilitation, expedite project approvals, strengthen industrial infrastructure and generate employment for Himachal Pradesh's youth. It also provides for a legal framework to ensure that 80 per cent of the workforce in industries comprises Himachalis.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the passage of the legislation marked a decisive step towards establishing Himachal Pradesh as a transparent, responsive and competitive investment destination.
“Our government's objective is not merely to attract investment, but to secure responsible and sustainable investment that generates quality employment for Himachali youth, strengthens local enterprise and promotes balanced development across the state,” Sukhu said.
The legislation provides for time-bound facilitation, digital approvals and institutional accountability, replacing procedural complexities with a streamlined investment process.
Investors seeking to establish industries in the state will be able to obtain necessary clearances through a Single Window System. Industries Minister Chauhan said industrialists would be legally bound to comply with the government's conditions, including the stipulation that 80 per cent of their workforce be drawn from the state.
The Bill provides for the establishment of a Single Window Approval, Clearance, Reviewing and Monitoring Authority, headed by the Chief Minister, to ensure time-bound processing, approval and implementation of investment proposals.
A dedicated state-level facilitation mechanism will assist investors and coordinate clearances across state and central government departments. It also provides for a digital platform and a Combined Application Form for regulatory and non-regulatory approvals.
Among other provisions, the legislation introduces self-certification for eligible investors, auto-renewal and perpetual validity of notified approvals, risk-based inspections, simplified exit procedures and an automatic appeal mechanism for applications delayed beyond prescribed timelines.
It also provides for stakeholder participation in policymaking through an Industrial Advisory Forum.
The legislation envisages the creation of a land bank comprising suitable public and private land, optimal utilisation of industrial plots, development of industrial estates, clusters and green corridors, and public-private participation in industrial infrastructure.
A high-powered mechanism involving the government, industry and registered transport operators will also be set up to rationalise logistics freight rates.
The proposed framework seeks to balance investor facilitation with accountability by providing for action against investors violating agreed conditions as well as officials responsible for substantial delays in processing applications.
Chauhan said the legislation would provide the statutory foundation for the state's forthcoming industrial policy and help accelerate balanced and green industrialisation while generating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.
Himachal Pradesh's move comes amid similar attempts by other states to link private-sector employment with local residency.
Neighbouring Haryana enacted the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, in March 2021 and notified it on January 15, 2022, mandating 75 per cent reservation for local residents in certain private-sector jobs. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court struck down the law as unconstitutional in November 2023. The state government subsequently challenged the ruling before the Supreme Court.
Karnataka, too, has pursued a similar proposal. In 2024, its Cabinet cleared a Bill mandating industries, factories and other establishments to employ local candidates in 50 per cent of management positions and 70 per cent of non-management positions.
Meanwhile, Punjab earlier this year passed the Punjab State Outsourced Personnel (Transition to Contractual Engagement) Bill, 2026, unanimously in the Assembly. The legislation seeks to bring 26,000 to 28,000 outsourced employees under direct contractual engagement with the government in the first phase.
It removes private contractors from the employment chain for eligible Group C and Group D workers and provides benefits such as provident fund, gratuity, Employees' State Insurance, maternity leave and casual leave. The government has said the move would also ensure that workers no longer lose 15 to 22 per cent of their earnings to commissions charged by outsourcing agencies.