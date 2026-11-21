KOLKATA: IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal has decided to take several initiatives aimed at empowering women health workers in rural areas of South Bengal districts and improving its contribution towards addressing societal challenges through technology and innovation.
Prof Suman Chakraborty, Director of IIT Kharagpur, made the announcement during a press conference held in connection with the participation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the institute.
He also noted that the Prime Minister had suggested the introduction of an AI-based aptitude certificate app to help identify children's interests and aptitude from an early age and redirect them to the study of their choice in future.
Dr Subrata Gupta, retired IAS and Chief Advisor to the Government of West Bengal, Surya K. Paul, Dean, Research and Development, IIT Kharagpur, Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO, Skyroot Aerospace, technology entrepreneur Shri Jyoti Chatterjee and other officials were also present at the press meet.
Prof Chakraborty also highlighted the Prime Minister's emphasis on TB Mukt Bharat and Anaemia Mukt Bharat, self-reliance in the technology sector, and greater public participation in defence and space initiatives.
Referring to the emergence of start-ups such as Skyroot Aerospace, he underscored the growing role of private participation in India's technological development.
He added that “Nation First” remains the guiding motto of IIT Kharagpur.
Shri Chakraborty further noted that the Prime Minister encouraged technology-based start-ups to expand their innovations and contribute towards enabling citizens to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
IIT Kharagpur is expanding its initiatives in medical education and teaching, he added.
In his address, Gupta, who is also an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, said that he highlighted employment generation as a key priority of the West Bengal Government, with start-ups and the services sector emerging as important focus areas for economic growth.
He described the services sector as a key avenue for vertical development and highlighted IIT Kharagpur's contributions towards maintaining critical infrastructure in the State.
He referred to the institute's role in areas such as transport planning and design, addressing traffic-related challenges and developing solutions to reduce water wastage in agriculture, emphasising the importance of technological interventions in improving public infrastructure and service delivery.