KOLKATA: IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal has decided to take several initiatives aimed at empowering women health workers in rural areas of South Bengal districts and improving its contribution towards addressing societal challenges through technology and innovation.

Prof Suman Chakraborty, Director of IIT Kharagpur, made the announcement during a press conference held in connection with the participation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the institute.

He also noted that the Prime Minister had suggested the introduction of an AI-based aptitude certificate app to help identify children's interests and aptitude from an early age and redirect them to the study of their choice in future.