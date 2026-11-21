India’s accelerating digital transformation is creating growing demands on the underlying technology infrastructure that powers data centres, smart manufacturing, connected devices and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

As businesses adopt data-intensive technologies and industrial operations become increasingly automated, reliable memory and storage solutions are emerging as critical components of the country’s digital growth.

The demand is particularly significant for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators, which need components capable of delivering consistent performance, reliability and long-term availability across diverse operating environments.

These requirements were among the key themes at Embedded World India 2026, held alongside the Bengaluru Tech Summit, where global memory and storage solutions provider Kingston Technology presented its enterprise, industrial and embedded technology portfolio.

The showcase highlighted the growing role of memory and storage across several applications, including enterprise servers, data centres, cloud infrastructure, edge AI, industrial computing and the Internet of Things (IoT).

For India's expanding data centre and AI ecosystem, server memory modules and data centre solid-state drives (SSDs) are becoming increasingly important in managing complex workloads and ensuring efficient data access.