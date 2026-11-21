MUMBAI: Train services connecting Mumbai with the Konkan region and south India are likely to face delays and schedule changes due to nightly power and traffic blocks on the Diva-Panvel section from November 22 to 29, officials said on Saturday.

According to a release by the Central Railway, its Mumbai division will operate blocks between 1.50 am and 4.05 am every night from November 22/23 to 28/29 for removal of “infringements” as part of the Panvel-Kalamboli Coaching Complex project.

The blocks will affect the Up and Down Karjat lines, the Diva-Vasai-Roha-Panvel section and Platform 7 at Panvel station.

The blocks will affect the Up and Down Karjat lines, Diva-Vasai-Roha-Panvel section lines and Platform 7 at Panvel station. Several trains will be regulated at stations in Raigad district, including Apta, Jite, Somtane and Poyanje (Mohope), the release said.

The Mangaluru-Mumbai CSMT Express will be "regulated" for 50 minutes at Apta and the Madgaon-Mumbai CSMT Konkan Kanya Express for 10 minutes at Somtane on journeys commencing between November 22 and 28, according to the release.

The Thiruvananthapuram-LTT Superfast Express on November 23 and the Ernakulam-Pune Express on November 24 and 27 will be held up for 109 minutes at Apta, it said.

The Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Express on November 25 and the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express on November 28 will be held at Apta for 60 and 109 minutes, respectively.

The LTT-Madgaon Express will depart 120 minutes late on November 24, 27, 28 and 29, while the LTT-Karmali Superfast Express will be rescheduled by 120 minutes on November 26.

The Daund-Gwalior Express will be delayed by 45 minutes at Poyanje (Mohope) on the night of November 22/23. The Solapur-LTT Express will be diverted via Karjat, Kalyan and Thane, with a halt at Kalyan, on November 24/25.

Central Railway said the work would improve coaching facilities and train maintenance arrangements at Panvel after completion and commissioning of the complex.