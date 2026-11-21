NMDC, however, cited the incident as due to a natural occurrence.

“The slipped material is unrelated to any mining activity. No loss of human life or injuries, and no damage to property in the nearby villages has been reported. Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear the accumulated debris and gravel. Geotechnical experts from IIT Roorkee and IIT Mumbai have also been deputed to assess the site and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident in coordination with the local administration,” an NMDC spokesperson told TNIE.

Unconfirmed reports stated that the blockage of the Lohagaon-Kirandul link has disrupted daily life, commerce, healthcare access, and livelihoods across surrounding villages. Residents are outraged, questioning why tribal communities must pay the price for industrial negligence.

Conservationist Nitin Singhvi fears countless surface-dwelling and burrowing reptiles, insects, etc., including the rare pangolin, and countless trees might have been buried under the red sludge.

Local estimates and District Panchayat member Somaru Kadti claimed the devastation spans an area of roughly 2 to 10 km, burying thousands of trees beneath mining waste.

As the ground assessment by experts and authorities on the exact causes of such subsidence continues, questions are raised regarding alleged glaring lapses: flawed check-dam technique and contractor oversight and audit of safety standards across those sites.