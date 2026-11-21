RAIPUR: Subsidence of a mining waste dump belonging to the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) at Deposit-14 ML in Kirandul’s Bailadila hills in Dantewada district, about 450 km south of Raipur, has triggered an immense environmental crisis, besides cutting off routes.
A towering mountain of decades-old tailings and mining debris reportedly caved in and slid continuously for the past 2-3 days, unleashing a deluge of red soil and boulders that flattened dense forest cover and threatened nearby villages in the Lohagaon region.
"Deep, wide fissures have torn open the surrounding terrain, heightening fears of an even larger subsidence. As the slide has not yet stabilised, red silt and rocks continue to creep downward, completely severing the main road connecting Lohagaon to Kirandul and forcing authorities to impose strict restrictions on movement in the danger zone," local journalists stated.
NMDC, however, cited the incident as due to a natural occurrence.
“The slipped material is unrelated to any mining activity. No loss of human life or injuries, and no damage to property in the nearby villages has been reported. Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear the accumulated debris and gravel. Geotechnical experts from IIT Roorkee and IIT Mumbai have also been deputed to assess the site and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident in coordination with the local administration,” an NMDC spokesperson told TNIE.
Unconfirmed reports stated that the blockage of the Lohagaon-Kirandul link has disrupted daily life, commerce, healthcare access, and livelihoods across surrounding villages. Residents are outraged, questioning why tribal communities must pay the price for industrial negligence.
Conservationist Nitin Singhvi fears countless surface-dwelling and burrowing reptiles, insects, etc., including the rare pangolin, and countless trees might have been buried under the red sludge.
Local estimates and District Panchayat member Somaru Kadti claimed the devastation spans an area of roughly 2 to 10 km, burying thousands of trees beneath mining waste.
As the ground assessment by experts and authorities on the exact causes of such subsidence continues, questions are raised regarding alleged glaring lapses: flawed check-dam technique and contractor oversight and audit of safety standards across those sites.