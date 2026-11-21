Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said people with skills would continue to have livelihood opportunities despite growing concerns over artificial intelligence replacing jobs, asserting that skilled workers would command greater respect than those who merely held academic certificates.

Addressing the fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, Modi said India was moving towards becoming the world's skill capital and stressed the need to give vocational education the same importance as conventional academic courses.

"There is a lot of discussion about AI, but remember that no one can take away the livelihood of a person who possesses skills," he said.

"Times are changing. Skilled individuals will command greater respect than those who merely hold certificates," he added.

The Prime Minister said students of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) deserved the same recognition as those studying at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

"Be it IIT or ITI, for me, students are the treasure, strength and future of the country," he said.

Modi also announced that India would host the 2027 WorldSkills Competition in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Reflecting on India's traditional craftsmanship, the Prime Minister alleged that foreign invaders had deliberately targeted the country's skill-based economy because of the prosperity it generated.

"When invaders came to India, their first attack was on our skills. They knew that the craftsmanship of Indians was making the country great and prosperous, and sought to destroy it by cutting off the thumbs of artisans," he said.

He said the British later weakened India's traditional skill-based education system by introducing a model that prioritised producing clerks.

"The British were more sophisticated. They changed their methods. (British politician Thomas Babington) Macaulay imposed an education system that reduced our skill-based system to producing clerks," Modi said.

Even after Independence, the emphasis on clerical employment continued, while vocational training and traditional craftsmanship remained neglected, he said.

"Over time, being a paper clerk came to be seen as a matter of prestige," he added.

Modi alleged that the British had used education to undermine India's traditional skills while promoting manufacturing in their own country with Indian resources.

He said the country was now undergoing a shift towards recognising vocational skills and preparing its workforce for emerging technologies.

(With inputs from PTI)