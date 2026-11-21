NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musaddiq Masood Malik on Saturday underscored the importance of dialogue and mutual respect among diverse identities, highlighting the region’s shared history and cultural heritage at the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilizational Dialogue Forum being hosted by India in New Delhi.

Malik said the region’s shared history and cultural heritage had shaped its way of life for thousands of years, emphasising the need to foster dialogue and mutual respect among diverse identities.

He appreciated the description of the event as ‘Tehzeeb Ki Guftagu’, or ‘Dialogue of Civilisations’.

Referring to his conversation with union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday, when the Folrum was inaugurated, Malik said that the layers of history and culture had been an integral part of the region's way of life for thousands of years.

It was therefore important to recognise that distinct identities have their own significance, while dialogue among diverse identities is equally essential, the Pakistani minister stated.

He added that the participants had gathered precisely for this purpose--to bring together multiple voices and identities and facilitate the free flow of ideas among them.

Malik further emphasised that wisdom and courage lie in acknowledging, respecting, embracing, and moving forward together with these diverse identities.

It was the second day of the Forum.

Referring to archaeological remains from different periods discovered during excavations at 16th-century Purana Qila, the venue of the Forum, Malik said that the fort in which the delegates were seated was, in itself, a story.

"Its foundation was laid by Humayun, who belonged to the Timurid dynasty and had arrived from Central Asia. Its construction was further carried forward by Sher Shah Suri, who came from Afghanistan. Thus, within a single wall, one could find the art of two different rulers, two cultural layers, and traces of two traditions. This, he said, was the very diversity that the delegates had been invited to celebrate," read a culture ministry's press statement quoted him saying.

The second day of the SCO Forum featured a series of sessions focusing on the cultural expressions of civilisations, shared heritage in art and architecture, and historical trade relations. The day-long deliberations explored various dimensions of cultural exchange, shared artistic traditions, and historical connections among different civilisations.

Shekhawat, who chaired two joint sessions on the theme ‘Civilizational and Cultural Expressions’ on the second day, said that historical connections have played a significant role in bringing countries closer to one another. They have also effectively highlighted the immense potential of cultural cooperation in fostering mutual understanding, trust, and friendship, he said.

Shekhwat further observed that our civilisations are not merely legacies of the past but living traditions whose knowledge continues to illuminate our present and inspire future generations.

He emphasised that the shared civilizational knowledge and heritage should be harnessed to advance collective efforts through dialogue, institutional partnerships, cultural exchanges, and meaningful cooperation.

The culture minister also expressed confidence that the Forum would emerge as a lasting platform for fostering civilizational understanding, strengthening cultural ties, and deepening connections among the member states of the SCO.