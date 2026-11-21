SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday expressed concerns over allegations of malpractice in the recruitment examinations conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and called for an investigation and a halt to upcoming exams until culprits are identified.

"This is a very serious matter. It is a question of the future of the students here. It is a question of their lifelong hard work," Mehbooba told reporters here.

She claimed such things used to "happen even during the governor's rule", but it was expected that such "mistakes" would not happen in an elected government.

"Injustice should not be done to the children. The children pay a very hefty amount - Rs 30 crores for one year is collected from them (in exam fees). So, in such a situation, I believe that this is a great excess against the students here," she added.

The former chief minister said students work hard their entire lives, and should be provided free and fair examinations.

"If we cannot even provide the children with a free and fair examination, where they can achieve something in life based on their own capability, their own hard work, and their own merit; if we cannot even give them that, then what will we give them? Then our children will go into depression," she said.

Mehbooba alleged that scams have been happening repeatedly and lamented that the situation remained the same despite an elected government at the helm.