Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday blamed the BJP-led Manipur government for the deaths of people who allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Chandel district, saying the tragedy was not an accident but a result of government negligence. He demanded strict action against those responsible and adequate compensation for the affected families.
According to latest updates from news agency ANI, at least 18 people have died and more than 1,000 have been hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious local liquor, Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh said on Saturday. The figures were higher than the toll of 16 deaths and around 600 hospitalisations reported by police earlier in the day.
TNIE could not independently verify these figures.
In a post on X, Gandhi expressed condolences to the families of those who died and wished the hospitalised people a speedy recovery.
"This is not an accident, but the result of the BJP government's negligence. First, violence devastated hundreds of homes; now toxic liquor is wreaking havoc -- the government is still asleep," he said.
"Those responsible must face immediate, strict action, and the affected families must receive full support and fair compensation without delay," Gandhi added.
Speaking to ANI, Singh alleged that the liquor was contaminated with methanol and held the state's Excise Department responsible for the incident. He said more than 600 people had been admitted to government and private hospitals by Friday, with another 300 hospitalised on Saturday morning. He called for an independent inquiry into the department, which is headed by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh.
Singh said several patients were in critical condition, with some being treated in intensive care units. He also alleged that methanol-contaminated liquor had caused kidney-related complications.
The Congress leader questioned how locally manufactured liquor was being transported and sold across different parts of the state, alleging that several villages were involved in its production. He demanded that the government issue a clear statement on the licensing and distribution of local liquor.
He also called for the Health Department to examine suspected liquor samples for food safety violations and for the Police Department to conduct a criminal investigation. Singh sought compensation for those undergoing treatment and the families of the deceased.
Singh said patients had come from several areas, including Yairipok in Thoubal district, Chakpikarong, Sugnu, Kakching and Chandel. He alleged that some people had died at a community health centre before the symptoms were identified and questioned why health authorities had not alerted the public sooner.
The Manipur government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the incident. It has also issued a public health advisory, asking anyone who consumed alcohol from suspected sources in the past 48 to 72 hours, or experiences symptoms such as blurred vision, vomiting, breathing difficulty, dizziness or abdominal pain, to immediately seek medical attention at the nearest district hospital, RIMS or JNIMS.
The advisory cautioned against self-medication and home remedies and asked people not to consume or dispose of suspected liquor. They have been asked to preserve bottles, pouches and packaging to help police and excise officials trace the source and identify the toxic substance.
Police have arrested six people for their alleged involvement in supplying the spurious liquor.
(With inputs from ANI)