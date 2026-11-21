Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday blamed the BJP-led Manipur government for the deaths of people who allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Chandel district, saying the tragedy was not an accident but a result of government negligence. He demanded strict action against those responsible and adequate compensation for the affected families.

According to latest updates from news agency ANI, at least 18 people have died and more than 1,000 have been hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious local liquor, Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh said on Saturday. The figures were higher than the toll of 16 deaths and around 600 hospitalisations reported by police earlier in the day.

TNIE could not independently verify these figures.

In a post on X, Gandhi expressed condolences to the families of those who died and wished the hospitalised people a speedy recovery.

"This is not an accident, but the result of the BJP government's negligence. First, violence devastated hundreds of homes; now toxic liquor is wreaking havoc -- the government is still asleep," he said.

"Those responsible must face immediate, strict action, and the affected families must receive full support and fair compensation without delay," Gandhi added.

Speaking to ANI, Singh alleged that the liquor was contaminated with methanol and held the state's Excise Department responsible for the incident. He said more than 600 people had been admitted to government and private hospitals by Friday, with another 300 hospitalised on Saturday morning. He called for an independent inquiry into the department, which is headed by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh.