RAIPUR: South East Central Railway (SECR), headquartered in Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), rolled out special measures to deal with operational challenges caused by dense winter fog and ensure safe passenger travel.

The railway has deployed approximately 3,657 Fog Safe Devices across its three divisions.

The GPS-based equipment is designed to provide loco pilots with accurate real-time information on upcoming signals, level crossing gates, railway stations, and other key landmarks during dense fog.

SECR’s rail network spans geographically diverse terrain, including plains, dense forests, and hilly regions.

Heavy winter fog frequently disrupts train operations along stretches such as those around Khongsara and Bhanwartank. In these conditions, Fog Safe Devices serve as a vital aid in navigating routes and spotting signals when visibility drops.

How the Fog Safe Device works

Fog Safe Device is a GPS-based navigation unit that supplies loco pilots with pre-loaded route information. Equipped with an antenna to receive GPS signals and internal memory storing route data, the device holds details of stations, signals, manned and unmanned level crossings, and neutral sections along the track.

The unit gives both visual displays and audio alerts regarding upcoming landmarks. It alerts loco pilots roughly 500 meters ahead of the next three scheduled signals in geographical sequence, enabling advance vigilance and timely operational responses in line with safety rules.

While loco pilots normally rely on visual signal sighting, reduced visibility in dense fog makes spotting signals on time difficult. This makes advance alerts from the device valuable.

The Fog Safe Device is compatible with single-line, double-line, electrified, and non-electrified sections. It can be used across electric and diesel locomotives as well as EMU, MEMU, and DEMU trains.

Featuring an 18-hour built-in rechargeable battery backup, the compact, lightweight, portable, and rugged unit can be easily carried by loco pilots on duty and placed on the cab desk.