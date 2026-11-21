The RJD leader further claimed that the Bihar government had proposed naming the bridge after veteran freedom fighter Akshaywat Rai or Guru Gobind Singh, whose birthplace is located nearby.

“Even then CM Nitish Kumar had agreed to name the bridge after the freedom fighter,” he asserted. He urged Modi not to claim credit for the project, alleging that the Prime Minister had played no role in either its conception or execution.

Tejashwi is the MLA from Raghopur, which falls under Vaishali district and the newly constructed bridge connects Kachhi Dargah in Patna to Bidupur in Vaishali.

The 19.7 km extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the Ganga has been built at a cost of Rs.4,280 crore. The naming of the bridge has triggered a war of words between ruling NDA and the main Opposition RJD.

RJD, which briefly shared power with Nitish Kumar, has sought a share of the credit for the project.

It will be PM Modi’s first trip to Bihar since May, when he attended a program marking the expansion of the cabinet led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the first BJP leader to head the government in the state.