NEW DELHI: The Centre's proposed bill to dissolve the UGC, AICTE and NCTE and replace them with a single higher-education regulator faces uncertainty ahead of Parliament's Winter session, due in early December.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Bill has yet to adopt its report, and it remains unclear whether the government will take up the legislation this session.

The government had listed the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill (VBSA), 2025, for passage in the monsoon session. However, on July 20, the joint parliamentary committee chaired by BJP MP D Purandeswari called off the scheduled adoption of its draft report without giving an official explanation. The panel has not met since September 30.

The Bill would replace the University Grants Commission, the All India Council for Technical Education and the National Council for Teacher Education with a single regulatory commission. One of its most contentious provisions would give the Centre the power to dissolve the new regulator itself.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha last December and sent to the JPC after Opposition MPs protested that it centralised too much power.

The Bill invited strong Opposition from leading educational institutions, Opposition parties, and NDA-ruled states. The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led government in Andhra Pradesh are among those that have raised concerns, as has Meghalaya. Critics say the Bill lacks adequate safeguards against the Centre’s use of the dissolution power.

Several opposition-ruled states opposed the legislation, flagging constitutional overreach, absence of funding council, failure to consult state governments, bureaucratisation of higher education and dilution of UGC's Consultative requirements, among others.

In its draft report, the JPC has recommended changes to clauses criticised for concentrating authority in the Centre. It has sought a greater say for states in decisions on higher education and stronger protection for the autonomy of institutions.

One recommendation concerns the IITs, IIMs, NITs, IISERs and other Institutions of National Importance, whose autonomy is protected by law. The panel has proposed that these institutions be consulted before any rules affecting their autonomy are drawn up.